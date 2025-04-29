Jamaat chief: Politics of vengeance can never bring peace

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said politics of revenge and retaliation can never bring peace.

Speaking as the chief guest at a views-exchange meeting with members of the Hindu community, held on Tuesday afternoon in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar, he said: “Over the last 15 years, we have faced persecution in many forms. But it all ended on August 5. That very night, I called on all my colleagues not to retaliate under any circumstances, for the sake of Allah. I made the same appeal to the nation.”

He added that the country belongs to all, and everyone deserves to live with dignity, peace, and safety.

Referring to an earlier remark by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Shafiqur said: “You may remember he said that if their government falls, at least 500,000 people would be killed. If that were the case, people would have been killed in every village. But that did not happen.”

“We may or may not be in charge of the state, but we will stand by you,” he said, addressing the Hindu community members.

“Only Allah will decide who will lead the nation. And those who truly win the hearts of the people will be chosen. Power cannot be seized by force. Those who try to do so face disgrace and humiliation. They fail to serve the people and are dishonoured at every step.”

He claimed that since August 5, Jamaat leaders and activists have guarded the homes of religious minorities, and none of them were involved in any attack.

Speaking to the non-Muslim audience, he said: “If any tyrant oppresses you in the future, stand up and resist, and include us in your resistance. We do not want anyone to suffer silently or be forced to leave their homeland. Everyone has the right to live where they were born, and with honour. Those who committed crimes in the past must be identified and justice must be ensured.”

Commenting on justice and accountability, Shafiqur said: “If someone commits a crime, a case must be filed against them, and the responsibility of proving the charge lies with the complainant. If proven, the criminal should be punished under the Constitution. Who am I to take the law into my own hands? Does the state give me the right to kill someone, attack their home, loot, or set fire to houses? No one has that right.”

Among the speakers were Kulaura Puja Udjapon Parishad President Dr Arunab Dey, General Secretary Ajay Das, member Ashok Dhar, former principal of Kulaura Degree College Soumya Pradeep Bhattacharya, and convener of the Kulaura municipality unit of Puja Udjapon Parishad Bichitra Dey.