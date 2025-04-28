Tuesday, April 29, 2025

NCP holds dialogue with Communist Party of China

The IDCPC stressed justice for past violations to rebuild public trust in the meeting with the NCP

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) meets with a delegation from the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) in Dhaka on Monday, April 28, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 09:35 PM

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with a delegation from the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) on Monday in Dhaka for a wide-ranging and constructive exchange.

This information was conveyed in a press release by NCP Joint Member Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat on Monday.

During the meeting, the IDCPC outlined ensuring justice for serious human rights violations during the July uprising and for other grave crimes committed under the previous regime as essential steps towards rebuilding public trust.

Discussions covered the current political developments in Bangladesh, the NCP’s vision for reform, regional and global geopolitical dynamics, and prospects for future cooperation.

The NCP highlighted Bangladesh’s critical period of transition, reaffirming its commitment to building a political system grounded in transparency, accountability, and equal opportunity for all.

It underscored the need for systemic reforms to address past injustices and to strengthen democratic institutions over the long term. 

The IDCPC delegation reaffirmed its support for Bangladesh during this important transitional period and expressed willingness to explore opportunities for cooperation in areas such as digital infrastructure, climate-resilient development, and health technology.

Both sides underlined the value of continued dialogue and engagement, and agreed to explore further avenues of collaboration in the future.

The NCP delegation was led by Nahid Islam, convenor, and comprised Tasnim Jara, senior joint member secretary; Alauddin Mohammad, joint member secretary; and Tahsin Riaz, joint member secretary. 

The IDCPC delegation was led by Peng Xiubin, director general of the Bureau for Southeast and South Asian Affairs, accompanied by Chen Xuanbo, deputy director; Chen Yongpei, third secretary; and Zhang Guyu, attaché.

