Khasru: People shed blood for democracy, not for any superhuman figure

Reacting to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s statement that the public does not want to vote and prefers the interim government, senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Monday said people have shed blood to establish effective democracy by electing their representatives, not for any superhuman figure.

Speaking to reporters after a liaison committee meeting at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Monday, Khasru said: “We want elections to be held by December."

The BNP Standing Committee member questioned how the chief adviser could conclude that the public does not want to vote.

He pointed out that almost 50 political parties, including the BNP, have consistently demanded elections by December.

Referring to an earlier statement by Yunus, Khasru said: “We believe that the chief adviser will uphold the commitments he made during meetings with political parties.”

He further mentioned that the chief adviser reiterated in the latest meeting with the BNP that a national consensus has been reached on holding elections by June.