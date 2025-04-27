Khasru: No reforms needed beyond national consensus

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that no reforms are necessary beyond what has been agreed upon through national consensus.

He made the remark on Sunday afternoon after a meeting with the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

Khasru said: “We are not heading towards a one-party system like Baksal in Bangladesh. Those who think that everyone must agree on everything have a Baksal mindset, similar to what Sheikh Hasina’s father imposed. In a democratic country, differing opinions, distinct party philosophies, and diverse thoughts will always exist.”

He further added: “Where consensus has been reached, there is no scope for reforms beyond that. Any changes beyond the consensus must be made through the people's mandate, by participating in elections and through the democratic process.”

The BNP leader alleged that even though a consensus has been achieved on various reform proposals, they have yet to be presented to the nation.

Meanwhile, all parties have already submitted their proposals, considerable time has passed, and discussions have concluded, he added.

He said: “It does not take more than a week to determine consensus. The nation must be informed about where agreements have been reached. Based on that, a national charter should be signed, and the focus should shift towards elections. There is no scope to go beyond this.”

Khasru also remarked that the failure to publish an electoral roadmap has created uncertainty and anxiety among the people, which could negatively impact the future electoral process.

He said: “The electoral roadmap must be announced as soon as possible to assure the nation that the country is moving toward democracy. Elections are the vehicle of democracy. Both domestic and international observers are eager to know when elections will be held in Bangladesh.”

The meeting with the BJP was held at 4:30pm at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan. The BNP liaison committee—comprising Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu—sat with BJP leaders.

Since April 17, BNP has been holding a series of meetings with its allied parties.

A 10-member delegation from the BJP, led by Chairman Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Partho said: “Where consensus has been achieved regarding reforms, a national charter should be prepared based on that, and the country should move toward elections swiftly. Although 50 political parties might have differences on various issues, that should not be used as an excuse to delay elections or create confusion.”

Answering a question, he said: “It is possible to hold elections before December. Right now, it is crucial to focus on the people's demand for elections.”