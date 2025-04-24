Tarique: BNP committed to restoring democracy, voting rights at any cost

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday said his party’s leaders and activists are firmly committed to restoring democracy and voting rights in Bangladesh at any cost in a bid to ensure people’s political empowerment.

He made the remarks while virtually addressing three workshops titled “31-Point State Structure Reform Proposal and Public Engagement” in the districts of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh with the participation of 2,300 party grassroots leaders and workers, organized by BNP’s Training Affairs Committee.

Tarique said: “Just as we have pledged to implement the 31-point reform proposal, similarly, the BNP and each of its leaders and activists are committed to establishing democracy and people’s voting rights in Bangladesh at any cost.”

By establishing democracy and safeguarding voting rights in the country, Tarique said the economic freedom of people must be ensured.

“Normally, children are not killed unless a country is at war, but during the July-August movement, around a hundred children in this country were indiscriminately killed by the fugitive dictator. These innocent children gave their lives for the cause of democracy,” he said.

Tarique said the political and voting rights of people have been stripped off over the past 15 years under the rule of the Awami League.

“As a result, the country’s judicial, economic, health and education systems have collapsed. Various forms of social degradation have begun, and lawlessness has taken root,” he said.

“This has affected every sector of society. It’s like a diabetic patient—if the disease is not controlled, it gradually damages every organ of the body,” he added.

The BNP leader said his party leaders and activists took to the streets for over 15 years in the struggle to restore democracy.

“Many of our leaders and activists were forcibly disappeared, many were killed, and others were crippled during the movement. Their sacrifices must not be allowed to go in vain,” he said.

He urged BNP leaders and workers to take the 31-point reform proposal to every household in towns, villages, and even remote areas of the country, so that people understand the BNP’s vision for their welfare.

“We’re committed to implementing the 31-point reform proposal if we are given the opportunity.”

Tarique noted that while many people are now speaking of reform, it was the BNP that first raised the issue long ago, defying the authoritarian regime of Sheikh Hasina.

“There is a difference between what you want, what the people want, and what a certain quarter wants. That quarter has its own agenda,” the BNP leader viewed.

As a political party trusted by people from all walks of life, Tarique said the BNP wants to convey a clear message that it will pursue reform by incorporating the diverse demands of people from different classes and professions.

“There may be differences in priorities among people from various sectors, but we want to move the country forward in a united manner. It is natural to have differing views in a democracy,” he said.

Tarique also said BNP will engage in dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve issues and guide the nation forward together.

“But under no circumstances should the people’s right to vote, their political rights, or the democratic transition be obstructed. If people’s democratic or political rights are destroyed, everything will be destroyed and everything will be hindered,” he said.

He said the BNP has earned the trust of people through long struggles, the sacrifices of many lives of party leaders and activists, as well as the suffering and torture they have endured.

Tarique claimed that the BNP was responsible for 70% of the total good work carried out in the country since its inception. “That’s why people have confidence in us, and we must uphold it,” he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also participated in the workshops, addressing them virtually.

Addressing the program, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the state structure of Bangladesh collapsed under Sheikh Hasina’s rule due to widespread misgovernance. “A fascist system then emerged as all the institutions were systematically destroyed,” he said.

To address such a situation, he said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia first introduced Vision-2030 in 2016 to reform the state structure and restore democratic institutions.

Subsequently, Fakhrul said: “The BNP acting chairman, in consultation with other like-minded parties, presented the 31-point reform proposals. The 31-point is our charter of emancipation.”

He urged BNP leaders and activists to take the 31-point proposals to people at all levels and to work towards their implementation for the welfare of the country and the strengthening of all institutions.

Prior to the workshops, Tarique responded to various questions from participants.

In response to a question, he said if the BNP is voted to power, the party will establish specialized cold-storages across the country to preserve agricultural outputs with an aim to ensure fair prices for farmers and control unusual price hikes.

He also said stern action would be taken against individuals involved in extortion, which contributes to the rise in commodity prices.

Tarique also highlighted the BNP’s plans to tackle challenges in the agriculture, health, education, environment, communication, and financial sectors, to promote economic development and ensure public welfare.