New political parties are booming in Bangladesh

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed the emergence of some new political parties.

According to sources,66 new parties were formed in the last eight months. However, a number of these new parties lack clear agendas and planning.

Eleven of these parties were launched in 2024 and the rest were formed during the first four months of this year.

Alongside this, many of the parties have not shown much activity since their inception. Some consist of only a handful of members, while others are still formulating their foundational structures.

One of these parties is reportedly led by Brigadier General (Retd) Md Shamim Kamal and is supported by an ad-hoc committee, with Major General (Retd) Ibn Fazal Shayekhuzzaman as secretary.

Their full agenda remains unclear, but the move suggests strategic manoeuvring ahead of national elections.

Leaders of parties such as the World Muslim Community, Samata Party, Amjonotar Dol and Bangladesh Jono-Odhikar Party are attempting to establish partial committees in various districts, but admit that their operations are still sporadic.

The World Muslim Community, led by Hafiz Maulana Mahmud Abbas, announced on September 19 last year, hasn’t initiated notable political activity yet.

“We’re still organizing at the ward and union levels,” said Abbas, promising more visible work after Eid.

The Samata Party’s Hanif Bangladeshi echoed similar sentiments. Since its press conference on September 20 last year, the party has only managed to continue its humanitarian “March for Humanity” campaign while forming district-level bodies.

The Amjonotar Dol, formed on January 28 this year with breakaway members of Gono Odhikar Parishad, has so far only focused on what it sees as Indian aggression.

“We’re active in protests, but not in election-related efforts yet,” said Secretary Md Tarek Rahman.

However, some new parties, like the Sovereignty Movement and Jatiya Biplobi Parishad, have managed to come up with some activities.

The Sovereignty Movement, declared on September 27 last year, claims it will field over 50 candidates in the upcoming national election.

The Jatiya Biplobi Parishad, launched on December 16 last year, claims to remain active on the streets.

The Nucleus Party of Bangladesh (NPB), launched on August 23 last year by Professor Mohammad Siddiq Hossain, includes criminal justice expert SSD Zidan.

Saifur Rashid Choudhury launched the Bangladesh Democratic Party on November 30.

This year, three more parties have emerged. They are Desh Jonota Party, Bangladesh Gonotantrik Shokti and Bangladesh Social Democratic Party.

A surprise entry has been from a former Chhatra League leader in Gazipur, who launched Bangladesh Mukti’r Dak 71 on November 16 last year.

Recently, veteran film actor Ilias Kanchan confirmed he will formally launch a new party named Jonotar Party Bangladesh.

The EC has confirmed receiving registration applications from all 66 of these new parties.

The EC’s March 10 public notice had set April 20 as the final date for the submission of applications for registration, but this has now been extended to June 22 following appeals from several parties.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) argues that the current EC guidelines are unconstitutional. The party also described the guidelines as a remnant of “autocratic governance” designed to suppress political pluralism.

The NCP has demanded a 90-day extension for registration and called for a total overhaul of the EC itself.

In response, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that the commission has granted a two-month extension of the deadline.