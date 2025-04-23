Tarique Rahman: Invisible opponent is gradually becoming visible

Acting Chairman of the BNP Tarique Rahman has alleged that an invisible opponent is gradually becoming visible, accusing them of spreading false propaganda against the party. He called upon leaders and activists to face the conspiracy collectively.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, while virtually addressing a two-day-workshop on the BNP's 31-point state-reform outline and public engagement strategy with leaders from Rangpur, Nilphamari and Saidpur at Nilphamari Shilpakala Auditorium, organized by the BNP's central training committee on Wednesday afternoon, and details were later shared through a press release issued by the party.

Tarique Rahman said the BNP does not seek revenge against oppression with more oppression, adding that the implementation of the 31-point reform plan would be the party's response to past injustices.

He urged party activists to convey the message of the reform plan across the grassroots and maintain public trust in the party, which he described as capable of delivering change for the people.

Tarique Rahman said: "The BNP will stand beside the youth to create entrepreneurs, and the products of these entrepreneurs will be exported abroad. This will not only meet domestic demand but also earn Bangladesh international acclaim."

Around 500 leaders of various ranks participated in the workshop.

Earlier in the morning, BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Chairperson’s Adviser Ismail Jabiullah, Training Affairs Secretary Rasheda Begum Hira, former Chhatra Dal General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shamol and Saif Mahmud Jewel spoke at the opening session.

The event was chaired by Nilphamari BNP President Alamgir Sarkar and moderated by the district’s Organizing Secretary Shefaul Jahangir Alam Shepu. District General Secretary Zahurul Alam delivered the welcome address.

At the workshop in Rangpur, Tarique Rahman said: "The people have confidence in the BNP. They believe that if anything can be done for the country and its people, it is the BNP that can do it.”

He added: “Therefore, I am saying, we must uphold the public’s trust. Revenge for the oppression and persecution faced by the BNP will be the implementation of the 31-point outline. We have discussed the country and its people. Now we must implement it.”

He further said: “I have been oppressed, my mother has been persecuted, and my brother has been murdered. I want to take revenge for all this through the implementation of the 31-point outline."

He made these remarks while virtually attending the workshop on the 31-point outline in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Saidpur organizational districts of Rangpur Division on Tuesday evening.

He reminded the audience of their past struggles against autocratic rule and urged everyone to unite the people for nation-building ahead of the upcoming general election. He instructed every party activist to spread the message of the 31-point reform plan across the country, particularly among supporters of the BNP’s founding leader Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia.

Tarique Rahman also noted that while reforms are often discussed on talk shows and among political circles, this workshop had highlighted the expectations of marginalized people—something the party must act upon.

He recalled the contributions of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and press freedom, saying: “They ensured the freedom of the press, increased the number of seats for women and took initiatives to make the legal system independent.”

He added: “The BNP has prioritized all aspects related to people's lives. We must continue working for the welfare of our country and its people."

He accused the past ruling regime of trying to divide the nation over the past 15 years through various labels. Tarique emphasized the need to reduce divisions and foster national unity, asserting that all citizens must be viewed as Bangladeshis, regardless of religion, to build a harmonious society.

He said regarding employment: "Nearly 30 million men and women in the country are unemployed. It will not be possible to advance the country with so many people unemployed. Therefore, we must expand employment opportunities.”

“This can be achieved through both government and private sectors, and can include creating employment through specific projects or fostering entrepreneurs," added Tarique Rahman.

Tarique Rahman further said: "There are many respected individuals in society who wish to work for the country. However, they are not involved in regular politics. BNP will provide an opportunity for people from various professions, such as teachers, journalists, lawyers, and others, to work for the development of society."

The workshop, held at Rangpur Shilpakala Academy, was chaired by city BNP Convenor Shamsuzzaman Shamu. BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku delivered the opening speech.

Training was conducted by BNP Media Cell Head Professor Dr Maudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel and Dhaka University teacher Dr Abdullah Al Mamun.

Special guests included BNP Organizing Secretary Principal Asadul Habib Dulu, Mass Education Secretary Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, Assistant International Affairs Secretary Barrister Rumeen Farhana, National Executive Committee Member Fazlur Rahman Khokon, Natore BNP Joint Convenor Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul, District Convenor Saiful Islam, Member Secretary Anisur Rahman Laku, and Metropolitan Member Secretary Advocate Mahfuz-un-Nabi Don, among others.