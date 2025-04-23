Fakhrul calls for unity to restore democracy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday called upon the people of all walks of life to unite to restore democracy through a credible national election.

“Everyone must unite to restore the democratic rights of the people of the country,” he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting at the BNP Chairperson’s Office in Gulshan.

A 20-member delegation of current and former pro-BNP student doctors of Rangpur Medical College took part in the meeting.

Fakhrul said the Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) is an important affiliate body of the party.

He emphasized the need for further strengthening DAB in all medical colleges and hospitals across the country, making it a more organized and welfare-oriented organization.

Fakhrul also recalled the contribution of DAB members in ensuring medical treatment for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is now receiving treatment in the UK.

He offered prayers for her speedy recovery and for the long life of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

During the meeting, the attending doctors expressed their strong support for the BNP’s ongoing political programs and pledged to remain actively engaged in all future activities as per the directives from the party.

Dr Tozammel Haque Bakul, Prof Dr Khondker Ziaul Islam Zia, Prof Dr Mahamudul Haque Sarkar, Prof Dr Shariful Islam Mondol, Dr Ziaul Haque, Dr Abu Md Ahsan Firoz, Dr Ashraful Islam, and Dr Mizanur Rahman Shamim, among others, attended the meeting.