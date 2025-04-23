Thursday, April 24, 2025

Rizvi: Land grabbers must face justice

He accused Awami League leaders and activists of hatching conspiracy and spending money to create unrest across the country

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 06:40 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi demanded that all people involved in forcibly occupying others' land and siphoning off money abroad must be brought to justice.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing a rally at Garpara village in Manikganj Sadar upazila during a visit to the residence of artist Manabendra Ghosh.

Rizvi alleged that those who set fire to the house of Manabendra Ghosh because of his artistic works were beneficiaries of the  Awami League government.

He also accused Awami League leaders and activists of hatching conspiracy and spending money to create unrest across the country. 

Manikganj BNP District Convener Afroza Khanam Rita, along with several district and upazila-level leaders and activists, were present at the event.

On behalf of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Rizvi handed over financial assistance to the family members of Manabendra Ghosh.

Some unidentified miscreants set fire to the residence of Manabendra Ghosh, located in the Ghosh Bazar area of Garpara union under Manikganj police station, in the early hours of April 16, destroying his semi-concrete house and 30 of his sculptures.

