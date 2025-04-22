BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said that the party opposes the same individual serving as prime minister for more than two consecutive terms.

However, he noted that following a break, the individual may be eligible to serve again.

He also emphasized BNP’s support for establishing a balance of power between the offices of the president and the prime minister.

He made these remarks while briefing the media during a midday recess at the third round of BNP’s dialogue with the National Consensus Commission, held at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

The meeting began at 11:15am and is scheduled to continue until 5:00pm.

Salahuddin Ahmed added that while the Commission proposed curbing the Prime Minister’s authority within the Cabinet, BNP maintained that such authority should remain intact.

He said: "Nonetheless, the party advocated for an expansion of the President’s powers to allow independent decision-making in certain matters."

He reiterated BNP’s position that power must be equitably distributed between the two offices.

BNP also opposed the Commission’s proposal to reduce the Prime Minister’s term from five to four years, reaffirming its support for a five-year tenure.

Furthermore, the party endorsed the continuation of having the same individual serve as both Prime Minister and Leader of the House.

Regarding parliamentary reforms, Salahuddin said BNP supports a bicameral legislature, where 100 of the 400 members of the lower house would be directly elected women.

Additionally, the party proposed appointing two Deputy Speakers from the opposition and giving the opposition priority in chairing parliamentary standing committees, he said.

He added BNP’s longstanding demand that local government elections be held without party symbols, a matter also discussed in the dialogue.

The party further proposed that Members of Parliament should be barred from holding positions in any autonomous institutions.

On secularism, Salahuddin noted that the Commission proposed its removal, advocating instead for the protection of religious and cultural freedoms of all groups in Bangladesh—a position BNP endorsed.

The dialogue also addressed the issue of a Supreme Judicial Appointment process

Salahuddin emphasized BNP’s stance that all reforms should be grounded in law and fairness.

He expressed agreement with the Commission on various issues, including equitable access to internet services and protection of consumer rights, saying that only a few matters remained contentious.

In response to a query regarding the appointment of the Chief Justice, he said that while the Commission suggested selecting the senior-most judge from the Appellate Division, BNP proposed that at least three senior judges be considered as part of a selection panel.

In addition to Salahuddin Ahmed, the BNP delegation included Ismail Zabihullah, member of the party Chairperson’s Advisory Council, former Establishment Secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman and former General Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol.

Representing the National Consensus Commission at the meeting were its Vice President Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and others.

This was the third meeting between BNP and the Commission, following previous rounds held on Thursday and Sunday.