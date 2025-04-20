CPB, BaSaD leaders demand elections before December

Delaying the national election in the name of reforms would be a mistake, as it could create opportunities for both domestic and foreign conspirators, senior leaders of leftist parties, including the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD), said on Sunday.

They emphasized that reforms and elections should not be viewed as opposing ideas, and necessary reforms should be completed promptly to allow the next general election to take place by or before December 2025.

Senior leaders of the CPB and BaSaD spoke to reporters after an informal meeting with the BNP at Hotel Sarina in Banani, Dhaka.

CPB President Shah Alam told journalists that the public expressed their long-standing frustrations on August 5.

"People's core demand has been the right to vote, which was denied in 2014, 2018, and again in 2024," he said.

"The people want democracy and voting rights. Those who are delaying the election under the pretense of reform—bringing in ideas like Constituent Assembly elections—are anti-democratic forces. Sheikh Hasina is one such force, and these new forces are headed in the same direction. This is harmful for the country, for its sovereignty and independence. If this continues, it will open the door for conspiracies, both domestic and international."

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said: "We want to build a new political culture. Meetings among politicians have long been absent; that must change. We need to find a democratic path forward for the country."

He added, "As part of our alliance, we have long said that Bangladesh urgently needs an elected government. Prolonging the rule of an unelected government will only deepen the crisis. For a long time, we have said—Why wait until December? With necessary reforms, a fair and acceptable election can be held much earlier. Leftist parties, including ours, have been saying this. While BNP has generally called for elections by December, we believe elections can and should be held before then. It’s urgent that steps be taken now. Advancing in a democratic way is essential."

Mujahidul Islam Selim, member of CPB's advisory council and former president, said: "Those who advocate reforms after elections are the ones truly supporting reform. But those who want to bring reforms before any election through ordinances are building castles in the sand. Real reform needs a solid foundation, which means public participation and consent—this requires an election. However, we will not accept any farcical election. All necessary reforms to ensure a truly free and fair election must be completed beforehand. Election is the only path to strengthening the reform process. Those denying this in the name of reform likely have hidden agendas."

When asked about the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku told reporters: “CPB and BaSaD leaders agree with BNP that elections should be held by December. There is no reform without democracy, and reforms must come through a democratic process. We believe today’s discussions will play a positive role in restoring democracy and ensuring a participatory election.”

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, General Secretary of BaSaD, added: “Today’s informal meeting between BNP and leaders from CPB and BaSaD focused on how each of us sees the current political situation.”

He said: “From the Left Democratic Alliance, including our parties BaSaD and CPB, we also want reform. But who wants reform more than us? We want to change this system. We want to establish socialism. The existing system must be broken. However, reform and election should not be seen as enemies. Just as fascist Hasina tried to pit development against democracy, now reform and election must not be made rivals. Reforms must be implemented through an elected government. Even if reforms are introduced through ordinances, they must be approved by an elected parliament—otherwise, they will have no legitimacy.”

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the presence of CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Assistant Secretary Mihir Ghosh, BaSaD leader Rajekuzzaman Ratan, and BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, along with BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, at the meeting.