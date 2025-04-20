NCP to hold talks with political parties on reform plans

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will soon begin holding meetings with various political parties to discuss its basic reform agenda.

These include decreasing the powers of the prime minister, establishing a balance of power between the prime minister and the president, and addressing what it claims to be misleading information circulated in the media regarding senior party member Hasnat Abdullah.

The party also emphasized that internal discussions about its members should remain internal matters.

These topics were discussed at the NCP’s third general meeting on Friday.

The meeting began around 3pm and continued for approximately nine hours until midnight at the party's temporary office located in Rupayan Trade Centre, Banglamotor. The session was presided over by Convener Nahid Islam.

Proposed reforms

Although no specific date for the meeting has been announced, the fundamental reforms to be discussed include preventing the prime minister from simultaneously being the head of a political party and leader of parliament, limiting individuals to serving as prime minister for a maximum of two terms, forming a National Constitutional Council (NCC) with representatives from the president, prime minister, ruling party.

Other proposed reforms include establishing a bicameral parliament—with a lower house based on parliamentary seats and an upper house elected through proportional representation—and amending Article 70 of the Constitution.

Anik Roy, joint convener of the NCP, told Dhaka Tribune that reducing the powers of the prime minister, creating a Constitutional Council to oversee all constitutional responsibilities and appointments, and ensuring a balance of power between the prime minister and the president are among the party’s core reform proposals.

“Ensuring that no individual can accumulate excessive power in the future is also one of our fundamental goals,” he added.

New discipline committee to address allegations

In response to various allegations made against several NCP leaders and activists on social media and in public discussions, the party has decided to form an Organizational Discipline and Investigation Committee.

According to an NCP press release, this committee was scheduled to be officially announced on Sunday.

Several media outlets had earlier reported on discussions about the sources of wealth of Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.

NCP leaders dismissed the reports as misleading, particularly in relation to Hasnat Abdullah.

They clarified that while discussions were held regarding Sarjis Alam and other individuals facing allegations, these are internal party matters and should not be published in the media.

Addressing the allegations during the general meeting, Sarjis Alam said that he was already financially well-off prior to joining the party.

He claimed that many accusations against him on social media were exaggerated.

Following the uprising in July, many people had sought his help, and although he assisted many, he did not accept any financial compensation, said Sarjis.

Rafiqul Islam Aini, another joint convener of the NCP, emphasized that all allegations, regardless of the party member’s rank, will be addressed equally in general meetings. “Any allegation—whether against Nahid Islam or the 210th member of the party—will be treated with the same importance,” he said.

Organizational structure and future programs

The meeting also addressed how district and upazila-level committees will function, and included discussions on initiating regional tours in the context of the upcoming national elections, the Gono Parishad election, and the proposed ban on the Awami League.

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer of the northern region, and Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the southern region, proposed new policies aimed at increasing organizational momentum.

As per NCP’s current organizational policy, the country’s 64 districts are divided into 19 zones for administrative purposes.

District-level committees will include between 31 and 51 members, while upazila-level committees will have 21 to 41 members.

Both committees must have conveners who are at least 40 years old.

Additional issues discussed

A press release issued outlined further topics covered in the meeting, including the drafting of reform proposals, the establishment of regional organizational policies, calls for justice regarding alleged mass killings linked to the Awami League, and planning of programs demanding elections for a constituent assembly.

The party also discussed advocating for effective government measures to stop border killings, protesting Israeli violence in Gaza, standing against the suppression of movements opposing the Waqf Bill in India, and urging the government to take action to reduce the rising cost of essential commodities.

The press release reiterated that the formation of the “Organizational Discipline and Investigation Committee” had been unanimously approved at the meeting and will be formally announced on Sunday.

The NCP’s Dhaka Metropolitan branch will lead a series of protest programs this week, calling for justice, structural reforms, and elections for a constituent assembly.