NCP demands justice for irregularities in past elections

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called for the prosecution of officials involved in irregularities and the suppression of voting rights during national and local government elections over the past 15 years.

On Sunday, NCP representatives met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The party particularly emphasized exemplary punishment for those responsible in the last three elections.

After the meeting, the party's Chief Coordinator, Nasir Uddin Patwari, told reporters: “Over the past 15 years, people's voting rights were violated. Those responsible for these irregularities must be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.”

He also urged reforms within the Election Commission itself to modernize the electoral process.

“We are engaged in a comprehensive reform process, and as part of that, we discussed the need to revise the role and structure of the Election Commission,” he said.

NCP advocated for professional representation in politics, suggesting that individuals such as village imams or schoolteachers should also have the opportunity to become members of parliament.

Proposing the introduction of vote certification within 48 hours of an election, Patwari noted: “If implemented, this will enhance the commission’s accountability and make it easier to hold them responsible in the future.”

Raising concerns over the past participation of loan defaulters in elections, NCP leaders called for a proper investigation and legal action on such issues.

They also demanded changes to the election code of conduct and spending regulations, stating that the commission responded positively to these suggestions.

Present at the meeting were the party’s Joint Coordinators Anik Roy, Khaled Saifullah, Mujahidul Islam Shahin, and Tajnuva Jabin.

The discussion also touched upon issues relating to the law on the formation of the Election Commission, political party registration law, and registration deadlines.