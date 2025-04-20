BNP supports PM term cap, with option for future comeback

The BNP has said it supports a proposal limiting a person to serve as prime minister for no more than two consecutive terms, but wants the option open for that person to return to the post after taking a break.

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed made the party’s stance clear while speaking to the media on Sunday during a break in a meeting between the BNP and the National Consensus Commission in the LD Hall of parliament.

“There is no justification for limiting someone’s ability to serve the country if the people want them back,” Salahuddin said.

He emphasized that while the party agrees with the reform to bar more than two consecutive terms, it believes a former prime minister should be eligible again after a term away from office.

This was the second day of the commission’s meeting, where a five-member BNP delegation participated.

The delegation included BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Zabiullah, lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kajal, and retired bureaucrat Moniruzzaman Khan, alongside Salahuddin.

Although the issue has not yet been formally raised in the meeting, Salahuddin said the BNP’s position is “very clear.”