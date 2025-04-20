Monday, April 21, 2025

Hefazat to hold rally on May 3, demands abolition of Women’s Affairs Reform Commission

Additionally, the organization has called for a nationwide public engagement campaign

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:23 PM

Hefazat-e-Islam has announced a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on May 3 to press various demands, including the abolition of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission.

The announcement came on Sunday, following a meeting of the organization’s executive council (Majlis-e-Amela), held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in the capital, reports Bangla Tribune.

Additionally, the organization called for a nationwide public engagement campaign involving local leaders and Islamic scholars (Ulama) in all districts and police stations from April 25 to April 28.

It also declared a nationwide protest program to be held after Jummah prayers on Friday.

Hefazat Secretary General Sajidur Rahman announced the rally during a press briefing after the meeting.

He said that the decision to launch these programs was made in light of the current state of the country and various issues concerning the global Muslim community (Ummah).

The meeting was presided over by Hefazat-e-Islam's ameer, Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari.

Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque addressed the media during the briefing.

During the briefing, several key demands were read out. These include:

  • Justice for all "massacres," including that of May 5 at Shapla Chattar.
  • Reinstatement of "faith and trust in Allah" in the constitution instead of pluralism.
  • Rejection of the recommendations made by the Women’s Reform Commission, particularly those that contradict religious principles, Islamic inheritance laws, and propose gender equality reforms.

Additionally, Hefazat urged imams and religious leaders across the country to highlight the "flaws and irrelevance" of the Women’s Reform Commission's proposals during sermons on April 25 and May 2.

Topics:

Hefazat-e-Islamrally
