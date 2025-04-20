'BNP is cooperating with the Reform Commission with transparency, sincerity'

BNP is cooperating with the Reform Commission with transparency and sincerity, said Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed.

He added that the issues over which differences of opinion arose during Thursday’s meeting will be discussed within the party forum, after which BNP’s unified stance will be communicated to the Consensus Commission.

He expressed hope that the discussion on reforms would be concluded on Sunday.

He made these comments during his opening statement at the meeting between BNP and the National Consensus Commission held on Sunday at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

Salahuddin further mentioned: “Today’s (Sunday's) meeting will focus on discussions concerning the Constitution, the NCC, the judiciary and the executive branch.”

The BNP delegation at the meeting was led by Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, member of the BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Ismail Jabihullah, former establishment secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman and former general secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal.

Representing the Consensus Commission were its Vice-President Professor Ali Riaz, Professor Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, among others.

Earlier on Thursday, the BNP participated in the opening round of discussions held from 10:35am to 4:45pm.

The National Consensus Commission launched its dialogue process with political parties on March 20, aiming to build a unified position on key reform proposals initiated by the interim government. So far, it has held talks with 13 political parties.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission is tasked with shaping a shared national stance on critical reforms.