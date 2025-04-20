BNP calls for equal, respectful relations with India

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emphasized the importance of fostering a balanced and respectful relationship with India, signaling a shift in its foreign policy approach.

Senior BNP leaders have expressed their desire for a partnership based on equality and mutual respect, moving away from what they perceive as India’s historical preference for the Awami League.

Barrister Rumeen Farhana, BNP’s assistant secretary for international affairs, emphasized the need for a balanced relationship.

“India is our friend. We want to maintain a positive relationship with them. But this relationship should be based on equality and mutual respect. However, India has, in the past, placed its relationship on a scale, meaning it was primarily with the Awami League. They need to move away from that,” she told Dhaka Tribune.

Asif Siraj Rabbani, a member of the Bogra district unit BNP, echoed similar sentiments, advocating for strong ties with India while protecting national interests.

“Not just with India — we should maintain good relations with all countries. However, these relationships must be built in a way that protects our national interests,” he said.

Reliable sources suggest that India is reaching out to the BNP to foster mutual understanding and trust.

However, BNP leaders insist that any relationship must prioritize fairness, ensuring that both Indian and Bangladeshi interests are equally respected.

Moazzem Hossain Alal, an adviser to the BNP chairperson, highlighted the need for mutual respect in bilateral relations.

“India should be more open-minded in improving relations between the two countries. India gained independence through negotiations, but we achieved ours through a great liberation war. They must respect us rather than act like a ‘big brother.’ If mutual respect is ensured, our bilateral relationship can definitely improve,” he remarked.

Political analysts view this shift in BNP’s stance as a pragmatic acknowledgment of geopolitical realities.

In the context of South Asia’s strategic landscape, where influence from China and the United States is growing, BNP’s efforts to strengthen ties with India are seen as both a political necessity and a strategic imperative.

Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, a political analyst and professor at Dhaka University, emphasized the importance of party-to-party relationships rather than ties between specific political parties and countries.

“In South Asia, India is a regional power. They will naturally try to assert their influence. We must remember that we are a smaller country and build a relationship based on dignity. Such a relationship should benefit both countries,” he said.

Dr Ayanjit Sen, chief adviser of India’s Red Lantern Analytica Observer Group, noted the enduring nature of India-Bangladesh relations.

“There will be ups and downs. Sometimes the relationship is good, sometimes it’s not. In my opinion, such ties should be between governments, not parties,” he explained.