Manna: PM must specify which world leader offered election victory for military base

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna on Saturday urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to clarify which country is conspiring to create a Christian state taking parts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) and Myanmar’s Rakhine.



Addressing a sit-in program, he also expressed scepticism about whether any foreign nation actually approached the prime minister with such an offer or if it was merely a fabricated story.



The Jatiyatabadi Motor Chalak Dal organized the program in front of the National Press Club, demanding the unconditional release of BNP leaders and activists, including its Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and the withdrawal of false cases against Tarique Rahman.



"You (PM) had earlier said they (US) wanted Saint Martin's Island from me, but I didn't agree to it…then the US said we didn't want even an inch of Bangladesh's land, let alone Saint Martin’s. Then they (PM) didn't say that again," Manna said.



He said the prime minister now made up a story saying that she was offered a proposal by a white-skinned man to create a new Christian state, taking a portion from Myanmar’s Rakhine and another from the CHT



The Nagorik Oikya leader questioned: "Who has given her the proposal? It won't do to say just any white-skinned person, as the British, Europeans, Canadians, and Japanese all have white skin… you need to specify which white-skinned individual has given you this proposal."



He said the prime minister would not be able to reveal the name of the individual who allegedly made such a proposal.



"We want to know from the prime minister, which person, which government, and which country is asking for the CHT from you. It won’t happen that by creating this story you can make people cry and feel your sorrow and be appeased to tell you to stay in power. We’re not that kind of people," Manna said.



The Nagorik Oikya President also thinks the prime minister’s remarks were irresponsible.



He, however, made it clear that they are against anyone seeking to establish another nation using Bangladesh's land.



Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina disclosed that she was offered a hassle-free reelection in the January 7 polls provided she allowed a foreign country to establish an air base in Bangladesh territory.



“The offer came from a white man,” she said while delivering her introductory speech at the 14-party meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She mentioned that there is a conspiracy to turn Bangladesh into another East Timor. “Like East Timor...they will create a Christian country taking a part of Bangladesh (Chittagong) and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal,” she said.



Manna said the Awami League government will not be able to stay in power for five years as it has become weak in every aspect.



He warned that the fall of the current government will be ensured if people take to the streets properly in unison. "People are ready, and they’re looking towards that path…people from all walks of life are waking up. InshaAllah, we will receive even better news in the future. I invite you all to join us in the street movement."