Fakhrul: People fed up with Awami League's cruel misrule

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the country’s people have become fed up with the "brutal behaviour and cruel misrule" of the current Awami League government.

In a statement, he said the ruling Awami League has become more reckless and despotic after usurping power through a farcical election on January 7 due to lack of public support.

“It has started extremely repressing and suppressing the leaders and workers of BNP, its associate bodies and other opposition parties to hang on to state power through authoritarian rule,” the BNP leader said.

The statement was issued, voicing deep concern over jailing Dhaka North city unit BNP leader Rezaul Rahman Fahim in four "false cases" filed with Banani police station in the capital.

Fakhrul said the main goal of the “illegal usurper” Awami League government is now to send the opposition leaders and activists to jail by denying them bail and sentencing them in false cases using the court.

As part of that goal of the government, he said Rezaul Rahman Fahim was sent to jail by denying him bail in four "fabricated" cases.

“I am expressing profound concern over the recurring incidents of sending BNP and other opposition party members to jail through the denial of bail by courts throughout the country,” Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader warned that the people have become angry with the government. “The dream of the Awami dummy government to enjoy illegal power for a long time by persecuting the people and opposition leaders and activists will never be fulfilled.”

He demanded immediate and unconditional release of Fahim, after withdrawing all the "false" cases filed against him.