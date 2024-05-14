Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Minister: BNP conspiring against country by joining hands with international Israeli lobby

  • 'BNP-Jamaat doing bad politics on religious sentiments'
  • 'BNP joined hands with agents of Israel'

 

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud speaking as the chief guest at a human chain-cum rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP, after the failure of their plot in the last election, is conspiring against the country by joining the international Israeli lobby.

“BNP-Jamaat is doing bad politics on religious sentiments without making any protest to stop the killing of Palestinians. Instead of standing beside the Palestinians, they have become friends with Israel. They have become friends of Netanyahu. Joining hands with the agents of Israel, they started a conspiracy against Bangladesh. We have the evidence. They have to be unmasked,” he said.

The Awami League leader made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a human chain-cum rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

The event was organized by the Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad demanding an end to genocide in Palestine and against the BNP's anti-state conspiracy.

The foreign minister said the whole world has spoken out against Israel's brutality in Gaza. “But we can see that BNP and Jamaat, who try to politicize religion, have not uttered a single word against this crime against humanity because someone might be unhappy.

Hasan also criticized the Islamic parties who remained silent against the Israeli genocide in Palestine.

“There are some Islamic parties in our country which stand in front of Baitul Mukarram for no reason. Now why are you not found? Where are you now? Before the election, you came to Baitul Mukarram to topple the government and demonstrate. On behalf of the Palestinian brothers, we did not see you arrange a big march against Israel,” he said.

He said they are not really lovers of Islam, rather they are masked religious traders. “They need to be unmasked.”

Foreign Minister Hasan said: "Many of the leaders of political parties who criticize the government are bigger than their party and their cheeks are bigger than their bodies. I see many people giving long speeches against the government on social media. But I did not hear them speak against Netanyahu. Where are they? Where are they hiding?'

The Foreign Minister expressed steadfast support for the Palestinians and said the government and people of Bangladesh are always in favour of the Palestinians. “Our policy is in favor of the freedom-seeking Palestinian people.”

Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad General Secretary Shahadat Hossain presided over the meeting.

Former General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Shahe Alam Murad, Awami League central committee member Balaram Podder, Awami League leader MA Karim, Central Jubo League leader Manik Lal Ghosh, Fariduzzaman, Muhammad Rokan Uddin Pathan, among others spoke.

Topics:

BNPPalestineIsraelDr Hasan Mahmud
