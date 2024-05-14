BNP expels five more leaders for contesting upazila polls

The BNP has expelled five more of its grassroots leaders for participating in the second phase of upcoming upazila elections by violating the party's decision.

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 148 leaders for contesting the upazila polls in violation of its directives.

A press release issued on Tuesday said Manikganj’s Saturia upazila unit Jubo Dal joint convener M Sohel Rana Mallik, Saturia Mohila Dak general secretary of Munni Akhter, Khulna’s Khanjahan Ali BNP former general secretary Md Iqbal Hossain, Naogaon’s Sapahar upazila Mahila Dal publicity affairs secretary Sumi Akhtar and Bogra’s Dupchanchia BNP women affairs secretary Sakhina Begum were expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership, for participating in the second phase of upazila polls.

Among the expelled leaders, two are vying for the post of vice chairman while the remaining three are for the post of reserved vice chairman.

Earlier the party expelled 79 of its grassroots leaders for joining the first phase of upazila polls held on May 8.

Besides, the party removed its 61 grassroots leaders on May 4 and six others on May 6 for participating in the second phase of upazila elections slated for May 21.

The elections to 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the third phase scheduled for May 29, and the fourth on June 5.

BNP remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in the upazila elections, mirroring its stance on the last national election, asserting that fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government.