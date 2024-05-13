Nazrul Islam Khan: Donald Lu is not so important to BNP

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan on Monday said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is not so important to BNP.

"Donald Lu is not so important to us. The activity of Chittagong Hill Tracts Kuki-Chin armed group is more important than Donald Lu to us," he told a press briefing at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office here.

Replying to a query of journalist about Donald Lu's visit to Bangladesh, Nazrul Islam said: "We are concerned about our own country, Donald Lu's matter is not so important to us".