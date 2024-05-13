Monday, May 13, 2024

Nazrul Islam Khan: Donald Lu is not so important to BNP

'We are concerned about our own country, Donald Lu's matter is not so important to us'

File image of BNP flag. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 May 2024, 09:47 PM

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan on Monday said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is not so important to BNP.

"Donald Lu is not so important to us. The activity of Chittagong Hill Tracts Kuki-Chin armed group is more important than Donald Lu to us," he told a press briefing at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office here.

Replying to a query of journalist about Donald Lu's visit to Bangladesh, Nazrul Islam said: "We are concerned about our own country, Donald Lu's matter is not so important to us".

BNPDonald Lu
