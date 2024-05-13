Monday, May 13, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Hasan: BNP’s call for boycotting Indian products failed

‘There are Indian products in many BNP leaders’ houses’

File image of Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: PID
Update : 13 May 2024, 03:59 PM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said people will reject it again if BNP comes up with the old and failed agenda of calling a boycott for Indian products.

“Their efforts (call for boycotting Indian products) went unsuccessful. They know it, too. It will be refused by the people of the country again if BNP comes up with the agenda afresh,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

He said BNP will further be isolated from people, nothing more than that if they call for a boycott of Indian products.

The Awami League leader said there are Indian products in many of their (BNP leaders) houses.

Hasan said it is essential to keep good relations with the country as the two countries share long borders.

It is not possible to maintain peace and stability with uninterrupted development efforts in the country without good relations with the neighbour.

The foreign minister said the key purpose of such a call from BNP was to create a crisis in the domestic market and cause price hikes of essentials in an effort to create instability in the market.

Responding to a question, the Awami League leader said the BNP is part of such an alliance which gets smaller and sometimes bigger when within the alliance one party becomes three through further divisions.

