Quader: Donald Lu coming to Bangladesh to take ahead bilateral relations

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is coming to Bangladesh to take ahead the relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

"Donald Lu is coming to take ahead the relations. He will talk to the government. But BNP is thinking absurd things that the US will again impose sanctions," he told a press conference at Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka.

Quader said earlier BNP made such absurd comments repeatedly. Being boycotted by the people, BNP gets perplexed and makes absurd comments.

He said Donald Lu is coming to Bangladesh to follow up the letter sent by US President Joe Biden congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election in the 12th national elections.

The Awami League general secretary said BNP has suddenly become very active over the visit of Donald Lu but his visit is a usual one.

Now BNP knows it well whether they have any evil plan to do something centring the visit, he said.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that "invisible force is running Bangladesh", Quader said Mirza Fakhrul should make it clear which invisible force is running the country.

BNP secretary general's press conference means crafty strategy to present fake information as true one, he said, adding BNP leaders' fundamental characteristic is to make falsehood.

Noting people's government is running the country, the minister said it is BNP's character to run the government by invisible force as during the BNP tenure, the government was run from Hawa Bhaban.

During that period, nothing happened without getting approval from Tarique Rahman, the kingpin of corruption, he said.

The plot to launch the gruesome grenade attacks on August 21 was hatched from Hawa Bhaban, he said, adding BNP is suffering from mental trauma of invisible force.

The Awami League general secretary said BNP doesn't want to take part in elections without getting guarantee of their victory.

He said Mirza Fakhrul is now talking about public health and food security but during their government's tenure, the people had to starve.

After assuming office in 1996, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not only ensured food security but also turned the country into a food surplus one.

When BNP again came to power in 2001, they pushed the country towards food crisis again, he said.

The minister said the Awami League government has made development in health sector to a great extent.

People in remote areas are now getting primary health care through community clinics, he said.

The United Nations recognized the Community Clinic model as Sheikh Hasina initiative, he mentioned.

Awami League joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present in the press conference, among others.