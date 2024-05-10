Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gayeshwar: Acting as broker of foreign power won't ensure your survival

  • Criticizes government for its silent role in stopping killings of Bangladeshis by BSF
  • Demands unconditional release of Khaleda Zia 

 

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy addressing the rally organized by BNP Dhaka south unit in Naya Paltan on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2024, 09:53 PM

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Friday warned the government that it will not be able to stay in power for long by working as the “broker” of a neighbouring country.

“We have no reason to be disappointed...our workers are tired but not disappointed. The way our leaders and activists are still standing with their chests straight by enduring torture and injustice to protect the country’s independence, no one, including our neighbours, has the power to snatch it,” he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader warned the ruling party that no government could cling to power with the help of foreigners by resorting to repression and suppression.

“Hasina will not be able to stay in power for long time by brokering our neighbours. Read the history of consequences of those who hanged onto power unfairly for a long time in different countries. Then you will understand that the way you indulged in repressive acts and plundering with your cohorts, you won’t get any scope to get help from anyone and seek forgiveness from people,” he said.

The BNP’s Dhaka South city unit organized the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office, demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and other jailed opposition leaders and workers and the withdrawal of the case against Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Gayeshwar criticized the ruling party leaders for questioning who controls BNP, saying their party’s remote controller is in the hands of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

BNP’s Dhaka South city unit organized the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune

"Where is the remote controller of your party?" Is the remote controller of your government in the hands of Modi (Indian Prime Minister), or in the hands of Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor) or in the hands of Amit Shah (Home Minister). You have to run on their remote controller,” he observed.

Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s comment that their government would not have held the 12th parliamentary election had India not stood by it amid the plots by many countries in the name of democracy. “So, India is keeping you in power…it seems that democracy means by the India, for the India, by the India.”

He criticized the government for its silent role in stopping the killings of Bangladeshis along the border by the Indian Border Security Force.

Several thousand leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies participated in the rallies carrying banners, festoons and photos of Khaleda and Tarique.

After the rally, they brought out a procession at Nayapaltan chanting various anti-government slogans.

Topics:

BNPGayeshwar Chandra Roy
Read More

Obaidul Quader: BNP rally means arson, havoc and bloodshed

BNP rally begins in Naya Paltan

How is BNP responding to Khaleda Zia's lingering health issues?

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

Upazila polls: BNP urges voters not to go to centres

Latest News

Arafat for investing more efforts, time and merit in culture

UNGA approves Palestinian membership bid

Tigers edge Zimbabwe despite batting collapse

Rain likely over 8 divisions including Dhaka Saturday

Manna: Upazila polls prove people are not with this govt

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x