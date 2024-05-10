Quader: BNP avoids elections as they fear voters

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is afraid of voters, that is why they do not participate in elections.

There is no logical ground of their demands over the polls, he said.

“After failing to stop the movement and election, BNP is again trying to create chaos and terrorism in the country in the name of movement,” he said at a meeting at Awami League's central office on Friday.

He urged everyone to remain alert regarding BNP’s activity and said: "Those who can do politics over Begum Khaleda Zia's treatment can do many things against the country.”

Speaking of conspiracies regarding the upazila elections, Obaidul Quader said: "We must be cautious. We will not engage in conflicts. The first phase of this upazila election was conducted peacefully without any conflicts. The government and the Election Commission deserve credit for this.”

Quader questioned whether any election was held in a peaceful manner without any causality during the BNP’s regime.



He said the first phase of the 6th upazila parishad elections were held in a peaceful manner and there was no report of any conflict. So, credit for this peaceful election should be given to the Election Commission and the government, he said.



The Awami League general secretary said the voter turnout in the elections cannot be said very well but it can be said moderate.

Obaidul Quader informed: "BNP leader Goyeshwar said Awami League survives by pleasing neighboring countries, not the people of Bangladesh. India is our proven friend and neighbour. They did not interfere during the elections. We survive on the strength of our people, not by pleasing India. After 1975, we were out of power for many years; did India keep us in power then?"

Obaidul Quader said: "BNP's rallies mean arson, chaos, and bloodshed. If we leave the entire capital to BNP, it will endanger public safety. That is why we must stay active in the field, not in retaliation, but to ensure the safety of the people. Terrorism and anarchy are BNP's politics, so we must remain alert. Given the chance, the BNP will rise up and harm the state and people's property.”

It has been proven again who flees. BNP flees, their leaders have fled to London with a pledge not to engage in politics, lacking the courage to return to the country. BNP operates on remote control, and such remote-controlled movements do not succeed, said Obaidul Quader.