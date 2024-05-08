BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon was freed from jail after granting bail on Wednesday after more than six and a half months of his arrest.

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:30pm, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

After the release, some leaders and activists received Khokon with flowers at the jail gate.

On October 26, 2023, a team of Detective Branch (DB) detained Khokon from his brother's house in the Sipahibagh area.

Later, he was shown arrested in several cases filed in Dhaka and Narsingdi districts.