Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

  • Some leaders, activists received him with flowers at the jail gate
  • Detained on October 26, 2023
File image of Khairul Kabir Khokon. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2024, 08:26 PM

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon was freed from jail after granting bail on Wednesday after more than six and a half months of his arrest.

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:30pm, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

After the release, some leaders and activists received Khokon with flowers at the jail gate.

On October 26, 2023, a team of Detective Branch (DB) detained Khokon from his brother's house in the Sipahibagh area.

Later, he was shown arrested in several cases filed in Dhaka and Narsingdi districts.

BNPDhaka Central JailBail
