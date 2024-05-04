Saturday, May 04, 2024

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

  • Slammed government for this decision
  • 'Rail is mode of transportation for poor and downtrodden'

 

File image of GM Quader. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday expressed deep concern over the increase in rail fares, saying it is an irrational and inhumane move.

In a statement, he also slammed the government for its decision to withdraw the rebate facility for train passengers.

"Rail is the mode of transportation for the poor and downtrodden. Rail fares are comparatively affordable…any increase in rail fares at this time will create a disproportionately negative impact on the lives of the poor and ordinary people,” GM Quader said.

He urged the government to maintain the previous fares of the trains, revoking its latest decision.

The Jatiya Party chairman said rail passengers have long been enjoying a rebate facility of 20% for a journey of 101-250 km, 25% for a journey of 251-400 km and 30% for a journey of more than 400 km.

 “The fare has now increased from Tk20 to Tk400 on rail routes due to the withdrawal of the rebate facility. People are already in dire situation amid the growing price hikes in commodities,” he observed.

GM Quader, also the opposition leader in parliament, said the normal income of people is being adversely affected by the extreme heat waves. “In such a reality, increasing rail fares is illogical and inhumane.”

He said the increase in rail fares may also create unbearable hardships for ordinary people in their travel on railways.

“At the same time, with the increase in rail fares, the cost of commodities will go up further. So, those who do not travel by rail will also be affected by this move,” he added.

GM Quader hoped that the government would make rail travel affordable for ordinary people by keeping the rebate facility for them and maintaining the existing fares.

