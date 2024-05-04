Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP expels 61 more leaders for contesting UP polls

  • 140 leaders expelled so far for contesting the upazila polls
  •  These punitive measures were taken in line with the party's constitution
File image of BNP flag. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2024, 07:07 PM

The BNP has expelled 61 more of its grassroots leaders for participating in the second phase of the upcoming upazila elections by violating the party's decision.

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 140 leaders for contesting the upazila polls in violation of its directives.

Previously, BNP had ousted 79 grassroots leaders who had filed nominations for chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman positions in the first phase of upazila polls scheduled for May 8.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, these punitive measures were taken in line with the party's constitution.

It said the 61 leaders of BNP and its associate bodies contesting for the post of chairman, vice chairman and female vice chairman in the second phase of upazila polls in violation of the party's decision have been expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership.

Of the expelled leaders, 26 were contesting for the post of upazila chairman, 19 for vice-chairman, and 16 for female vice-chairman.

 A total of 152 upazilas across the country are set to go to polls in the first phase on May 8 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission. The elections for 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the second phase scheduled for May 23, the third on May 29, and the fourth on June 5.

BNP remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in the upazila elections, mirroring its stance on the last national election, asserting that fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government.

Earlier on Friday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticized their party leaders for participating in the upcoming Upazila Parishad (UP) polls against the party's decisions, describing them as misguided.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office, Rizvi also warned that the opposition leaders seeking to participate in the election race under the Awami League are living in fools' paradise.

On behalf of BNP, Rizvi urged opposition leaders and workers to boycott the "so-called" upazila elections and said people will not accept the local body polls like the January 7 national election even if some misguided BNP leaders remain in the race.

Topics:

BNPUpazila Polls
Read More

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

EC Rashida: Upazila election must be held in a free and fair manner

Mirza Abbas: UP polls a government trap

Rizvi describes BNP leaders participating in UP polls as astray, misguided

EC Rashida Sultana: All candidates are equal to us

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x