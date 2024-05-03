Rizvi describes BNP leaders participating in UP polls as astray, misguided

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday criticized their party leaders participating in the upcoming Upazila Parishad (UP) polls against the party's decisions, describing them as astray and misguided.

“When the people's support and endorsement align in one direction, there are inevitably a few who stray from the right path. These misguided individuals may choose to participate in the elections, and the party is taking measures against them," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also warned that the opposition leaders seeking to participate in the election race under the Awami League, a party that lacks faith in fair elections and voting, are living in fools’ paradise.

He said the ruling party leaders have been demonstrating repeatedly the repercussions of elections under Sheikh Hasina's government over the last 16 years by obstructing their opponents from submitting nomination papers, conducting election campaign and physically assaulting them.

Rizvi said people will not accept the local body polls like the January-7 national election even if some misguided BNP leaders remain in the election race.

“Some leaders from our party might participate in the local body polls. A few of our leaders also took part in the sham election on January 7 and appeared victorious... However, in the end, 95% of voters abstained from voting, and BNP emerged victorious. BNP's decision prevailed as it was accepted by the people," he said

On behalf of BNP, Rizvi urged opposition leaders and workers to boycott the so-called upazila elections. "Do not go to the polling stations. Encourage people to boycott the polls as well. Stand for democracy, stand with the people, and stand by them."

He urged BNP leaders and supporters to remain vigilant and not be swayed by the ruling party’s attempts to spread fear or confusion.

“Participation in the so-called upazila elections is not urgent at this moment. Instead of becoming part of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule and her attempts to perpetuate power, it is much more honourable and respectful for you to be embraced by the people's love," said the BNP leader, pointing to the country’s people.

Replying to a question, Rizvi said their party is expelling those of the leaders are joining the upazila polls going against its decision. “We are asking them to stay away from the polls. many of them are withdrawing their candidatures. Those who are going against the party decision at this moment are not the party's people...organisational action is being taken against them.”

A total of 152 upazilas across the country will go to polls in the first phase on Wednesday as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

The elections to a total of 492 upazilas will take place in four phases. The second phase of upazila polls will be held on May 23 while the third phase on May 29 and the fourth phase on June 5.

The BNP high command earlier decided not to join any elections under the current government and the Election Commission.