PM warns party’s ministers, MPs not to influence upazila polls

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the ministers and her party's members of parliament (MPs) not to influence the upcoming upazila polls.

She urged all to work for free and fair polls.

The premier also warned that whoever does not comply with the order will have to face the music.

She sounded the note of warning while presiding over the meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at the meeting room of the ruling party at the National Parliament building.

“MPs should not make their children and wives candidates for upazila elections. Do not focus on the family. Everyone in the party should get a chance,” said Sheikh Hasina.

She said that those who defy the party’s instructions and field their family members and relatives in the upazila elections will have to stay with their families in the future.

The Awami League president said it will not set a good example that relatives of the lawmakers will only vie in the election; rather, everyone should get a chance.

Sheikh Hasina went on to say that the Awami League family should be made bigger.

Several MPs who were present at the meeting confirmed this information to the media.

Quoting the premier, they said Sheikh Hasina focused on the unity of the party and said: “The party always thinks about the greater aspects. We should give opportunities to the leaders and activists of the party.

“Everything cannot be kept within one's family. The mentality of grabbing everything alone must be abandoned. The Awami League family should expand…”

Without mentioning the name of MPs, Awami League president said: “Those who are supporting their family members in the upazila polls will have to stay with their families in the future…party activists need a place. They want respect. If the activists do not get space now, they will not support you in the future.”

She also instructed party MPs not to interfere in the polls and said: “Everyone should focus on making the election free, fair and impartial. I have heard that some independent MPs are creating trouble. I will also sit with individual members and talk to them.”

The source also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the MPs not to get involved in internal disputes. She also said that internal conflicts should be stopped.

Referring to the 12th national parliamentary elections, the prime minister said the fairest election was held on January 7, 2024, affer 1975. She wants such an election at the upazila level too.

The premier said she will also sit with independent lawmakers and other political parties and asked all concerned not to create any trouble for the independent lawmakers, as they did in the election with her consent.

Most of the Awami League MPs were present in this closed-door meeting.