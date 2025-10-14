Nazrul Islam Khan hospitalized

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday admitted to United Hospital in the capital’s Gulshan area on Wednesday night due to gallbladder complications.

BNP Standing Committee member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said Nazrul was hospitalized after doctors found stones in his gallbladder.

“He has undergone several tests. Doctors are scheduled to perform surgery on Thursday to remove the stones,” Zahid told UNB.

Nazrul is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Professor AQM Mohsin at United Hospital.

Prof Zahid urged BNP leaders and activists and well-wishers to pray for Nazrul Islam Khan’s speedy recovery.