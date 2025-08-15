BNP leader Mosharraf off to London for treatment

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain left for London on Friday morning for medical treatment.

He departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 7am on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife Bilkis Akhter Hossain and younger son Barrister Khandaker Maruf Hossain, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP leader is scheduled to undergo treatment in London on the advice of doctors in Bangladesh.

On behalf of the family, Sayrul urged the people of the country, as well as BNP leaders and activists, to pray for Mosharraf’s speedy recovery.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Mosharraf met BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence, "Firoza".

On January 27, 2024, Mosharraf underwent successful brain surgery at Singapore’s National University Hospital.

The veteran leader suffered a stroke during the anti-fascist march program in Dhaka on June 17, 2023.

He was first admitted to Evercare Hospital, where he received treatment for eight days.

Following doctors’ advice, he was taken to Singapore’s National University Hospital on June 27, where he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He was treated there for two months and 10 days before returning to Dhaka on September 5.

He, however, fell ill again and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on December 5.

As his condition did not improve, doctors later advised him to go to Singapore for further treatment and surgery.