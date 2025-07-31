Jamaat ameer hospitalized, ‘3 blockages’ found in heart

Doctors have found three blockages in the heart of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman following his hospitalization at United Hospital in Dhaka.

According to his personal assistant, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, doctors detected three blockages in his heart on Wednesday and advised bypass surgery.

He said the Jamaat chief underwent several medical tests after collapsing on stage while speaking at the party’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan recently.

During an angiogram performed under the supervision of cardiologist Dr Mominuzzaman on Wednesday, three major blockages were found in his heart.

“Doctors have advised bypass surgery instead of angioplasty,” he said.

Nazrul added that Shafiqur is in “relatively stable” condition and was admitted to United Hospital as part of a routine checkup.

The angiogram was done around 4pm.

The exact date and time of the possible surgery have not been finalized yet.

On July 19, during a speech at the party’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, he suddenly collapsed on stage.

Party leaders and activists rushed to his aid.

About a minute later, he stood up and resumed his speech, but collapsed again.

Later, instead of standing, he continued speaking while sitting beside the podium, with doctors by his side.

After the rally, he was taken to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi.

As initial tests showed no serious issues, he returned home the following day.