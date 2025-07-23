Tajuddin Ahmad’s 100th birth anniversary today

Wednesday marks the 100th birth anniversary of Tajuddin Ahmad, the country’s first prime minister and one of the most pivotal architects of Bangladesh’s independence.

Born on July 23, 1925, in Kapasia, Gazipur, Tajuddin’s legacy continues to resonate across generations, with commemorative events held nationwide to honor his life and contributions.

Tajuddin Ahmad emerged as a key figure in the political awakening of East Pakistan.

A close confidante of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he served as general secretary of the Awami League during the turbulent late 1960s and early 1970s.

His strategic leadership helped steer the party to a landslide victory in the 1970 elections, laying the groundwork for the birth of Bangladesh.

When Bangabandhu was arrested and taken to West Pakistan in March 1971, Tajuddin stepped into history’s spotlight.

He formed and led the provisional government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh from exile in India, guiding the liberation effort with clarity, courage, and diplomacy.

Architect of a nation

Following independence, Tajuddin returned to Dhaka on December 22, 1971, and was appointed Minister of Finance and Planning in the first cabinet.

He played a crucial role in drafting the Constitution of Bangladesh, helping shape the foundational principles of the new republic.

Despite his towering contributions, Tajuddin’s political journey was cut short.

In 1974, he was removed from his ministerial post amid growing internal tensions.

After the assassination of Bangabandhu in August 1975, Tajuddin was placed under house arrest.

On November 3, 1975, he was brutally murdered inside Dhaka Central Jail, along with fellow national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, AHM Qamaruzzaman, and M Mansur Ali - a day now remembered as Jail Killing Day.

Legacy

Tajuddin Ahmad is widely regarded as one of the most influential and principled figures in Bangladesh’s history.

His leadership during the Liberation War, his role in shaping the economy and constitution, and his unwavering commitment to democratic ideals have earned him enduring respect.

He is survived by his daughters Sharmin Ahmad, Simeen Hussain Rimi, Mahjabin Ahmad, and son Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj, who continue to uphold his legacy through public service and advocacy.

Various organizations - including the Center for Tajuddin Ahmad Research and Activism (CTARA) - are hosting events, discussions, and exhibitions to mark the centenary.

A special seminar titled “Inevitable Fellow of the Liberation War: Tajuddin Ahmad at 100” is being held at Bishwa Shahittya Kendra, featuring speakers such as Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, Ahmad Mostofa Kamal, and Gawhar Nayeem Wara.