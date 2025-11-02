Monday, November 03, 2025

Jail Killing Day on Monday

The day commemorates the jail killing of four key Liberation War leaders—one of Bangladesh’s darkest chapters

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 11:30 PM

The nation will observe Jail Killing Day on Monday, paying solemn tribute to four national leaders—Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain M Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman—who were brutally murdered inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975.

The day commemorates the tragic event in which the four leaders, who had played key roles in Bangladesh’s Liberation War and the formation of the post-independence government, were assassinated inside the jail in one of the darkest chapters of the nation’s history.

On this day in 1975, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain M Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman—who had served as acting president, prime minister, finance minister, and home minister respectively in the wartime Mujibnagar government—were assassinated inside Dhaka Central Jail, just months after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

