Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 125th birth anniversary celebrated

National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 125th birth anniversary has been celebrated with various programs at Dhaka University premises on Saturday.

On the occasion of his birthday, the representatives of various socio-political and cultural organizations paid tribute to the poet's grave next to the central mosque of Dhaka University on Saturday morning.

Various departments, halls and institutes of the university led by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal paid tributes at the Poet's grave. Later Fateha was recited there.

After that, BNP, Awami League, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, family members of poet, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, Nazrul Research Centre, Nazrul Academy, Kazi Nazrul Institute, National Museum, Nazrul Charcha Kendra, Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Chatra Dal including various organizations paid floral tribute at the grave.

After paying tribute with flowers, Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal said: “National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam practiced secularism and humanity throughout his life and wrote numerous poems in favour of communism.”

“He wrote poems against British rule and served imprisonment. He spoke and wrote for the liberation of people. That is why Nazrul is a relevant poet for all times. It is because of this nature that we hold and practice Nazrul,” he added.”

The vice chancellor also said: “If we look at the world, people are being killed in the name of hegemony in Gaza. That killing is done in the name of establishing the religion of a group, in the name of establishing their supremacy.”

“That is why Nazrul's song of equality, and his protests are still relevant today. If we can spread these among our young generation, then we can institutionalize Nazrul practice,” he added.

Besides, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said: “Kazi Nazrul Islam, the poet of non-communal spirit, poet of rebellion pain, poet of youth, is our national poet. Poet Nazrul was the source of our motivation in the freedom struggle of the Bengali nation, our liberation war. Nazrul’s poems, and songs have inspired us in the struggle for freedom and independence. We remember him with reverence today.”

“We won the liberation war under the leadership of Bangabandhu. But there is still much work to be done to consolidate that victory. Some sectarian evil forces in our country are active under the auspices of the BNP to block the way of consolidating victory. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, we will uproot the poisonous tree of communalism and build a non-communal Bangladesh, that will be our tribute to Nazrul,” he added.

Meanwhile, BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “Nazrul's song of revolution, the song of rebellion inspires us even today. The poet's poems, songs and all his literary creations inspire us to protest against the prevailing political conditions of today, suffering hundreds of oppressions, to move forward.”

Rizvi commented that the BNP used poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's language of protest in the fight to restore democracy.

He said: “By using the language of that protest, we are continuing our struggle to ensure the return of democracy, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. When we go to jail, when we are judged, we remember Nazrul. Because we are fighting for democracy, we are being punished.”

Poet's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi paid floral tributes to the poet's grave.

She said: "We have been requesting to declare the poet's birthday as a public holiday since a long time ago. But it has not been implemented yet.”

May 25 marks the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's national poet, renowned as the "rebel poet" for his powerful literary contributions across various Bengali genres.

Born in Churulia village, West Bengal, on this day in 1899, Nazrul's works inspired resistance against injustice and oppression.

His fiery poetry and creative genius have left an indelible mark on Bengali literature.

Government and non-government organizations, along with cultural platforms, are commemorating the day with various programs, including cultural performances and discussions about Nazrul's life and legacy.