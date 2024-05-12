Sunday, May 12, 2024

IUBAT observes founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan’s seventh death anniversary

Memorial meeting arranged at campus

 

Faculties and students of IUBAT paying homage by placing flower wreaths at Prof M Alimullah Miyan’s portrait at the IUBAT campus on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 12 May 2024, 05:10 PM

The seventh death anniversary of Professor Dr M Alimullah Miyan, the pioneer of private universities in Bangladesh, was observed on Friday on the IUBAT campus.

Special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Miyan.

A memorial meeting was also arranged on the campus. It was an opportunity for many of his colleagues and students to pay homage to him.

The community of IUBAT, Dr Miyan’s well-wishers and relatives also joined the program to pray for the salvation of his soul.

Professor Dr M Alimullah Miyan was the founder vice chancellor of IUBAT, established in 1991 in Dhaka.

After completing his honours and master's degrees from Dhaka University, he pursued his MBA at Indiana University, US, and received a PhD from Manchester Business School, UK.

Topics:

death anniversaryInternational University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)
