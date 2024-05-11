Saturday, May 11, 2024

Haider Akbar Khan Rono no more

  • He was 82
  • Was suffering from chronic lung disease 
Haider Akbar Khan Rono. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 10:35 AM

Haider Akbar Khan Rono, a veteran politician and member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), has passed away at a Dhaka hospital. He was 82

He breathed his last at 2:05am on Saturday at the Health and Hope Hospital in Panthapath, Dhaka.

The namaz-e-janaza and the burial of the renowned leftist leader would be informed later.

Haider Akbar Khan Rono had been suffering from chronic lung disease. He was admitted to the hospital on the evening of May 6 with acute respiratory disease (type-2 respiratory failure).

He was born on August 31, 1942 in Kolkata, India. 

He has published 25 books and received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2021.

Communist Party of BangladeshObituary
