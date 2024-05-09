Asim Jawad: A successful officer with exceptional achievements

A tragic incident occurred at Patenga in Chittagong on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed due to mechanical failure.

Asim Jawad, a squadron leader in the Bangladesh Air Force, lost his life in the crash, while Wing Commander Sohan sustained injuries.

According to a press release from ISPR, Squadron Leader Asim Jawad joined the Bangladesh Air Force Academy (Bafa) in 2010 after completing his HSC from Savar Cantonment School and College. He was commissioned as a pilot officer in December 2011 and served as a staff instructor at the Flying Instructors' School (FIS) of BAF.

Asim Jawad was honoured with the "Sword of Honour" for his exceptional achievements in his professional career.

He also served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo.

In recognition of his professional skills and accomplishments, he received the "Mofiz Trophy," "Chief of Air Force Trophy," and the “Chief of Air Staff's Certificate of Appreciation”.

Throughout his career, Asim Jawad piloted various aircraft, including PT-6, L-39ZA, F-7MB, and F-BG1, and served as the operational pilot and element leader of the F-7MG1.

Asim Jawad hailed from Gopalpur village in Saturia Thana of Manikganj district. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned that the Yakovlev Yak-130 training fighter of the Air Force crashed due to a mechanical fault. The Russian-made Yak-130 is renowned as an advanced jet training aircraft, used for training on fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets, as well as for light combat and reconnaissance purposes. Bangladesh Air Force operates multiple Yak-130 aircraft in its fleet.