GM Quader: Govt has failed to solve bank crisis

Opposition Leader in Parliament GM Quader on Thursday criticized the government for what he said It’s failure to tackle the banking sector properly.

“NRBC Bank is an example of the country's banks that are going bankrupt. This bank is sinking in corruption,” he said while delivering his speech in the second session of the 12th Parliament.

He said that 13 directors of NRBC Bank gave him a letter on April 30, saying that this bank is drowning in corruption.

“Entrepreneurial directors say they have invested here. Now they are in dilemma whether the bank will exist. they don't know whether they will get their money back. They are going door to door,” he said.

Talking about the load-shedding GM Quader said that it is increasing.

He said that there was no shortfall in electricity supply in the capital Dhaka. Load shedding is increasing in rural areas as compared to urban areas.

He mentioned that rural people suffered the most from load-shedding during the last week of April when intense heat prevailed across the country.

“In addition to Rangpur, Mymensingh, Comilla, Rajshahi, Sylhet region, the districts around Dhaka and Barisal, Brahmanbaria and Feni all these areas had to endure loadshedding from 8 to 12 hours during intense heat.”

The opposition leader said that the reality is the government could not reduce loadshedding during times of need and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He mentioned that power generation capacity is more than required as more than 10,000 megawatts of power plants are sitting idle.

He stressed the proper planning of PDB officials for power generation and distribution process.

“Power plants are being paid capacity charges without generation,” he alleged.

He said that to overcome the shortage of electricity, a huge amount of subsidy has to be paid from public coffers.

“Now electricity prices are increasing. If the capacity charge was not given, the price would not have been increased,” he said.