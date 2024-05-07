PM expresses gratitude for welcoming her ignoring one-eleven's government's ban

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed gratitude to her party leaders and activists as well as the mass people for welcoming her at the airport, ignoring the one-eleven's government's ban while returning home from abroad.

“I was arrested repeatedly. There were many obstacles, such as direct gunshots. Today, I am able to serve the people by overcoming all the bombs and grenade attacks. I'm working for the people after stepping up with courage. We're moving forward with the strength of the people,” she said.

The Leader of House told these at the parliament while referring to her return to the country from the United States via London on May 7, 2007 during the army-backed caretaker government.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman initiated an unscheduled discussion in the parliament about Sheikh Hasina's homecoming (on May 7, 2007) during the government of 1/11.

The prime minister said that many advisers of the caretaker government also advised her not to return to the country.

“We (the caretaker government and advisers) will do whatever is required to keep you out of the country. Some people even threatened me and said that I would be killed at the airport if I returned to Bangladesh. I said, Alhamdulillah, I will die on the soil of Bangladesh, but I shall return to my country,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina recalled that all airlines were asked not to provide me a boarding pass, saying that “I stood at the American airport for three hours and argued with them and then I came to London by British Airways. After arriving there, when I went to board again, I was not allowed to board.”

"That day I promised to return to Bangladesh at any cost," she said, adding, “Even when I left for the airport, many people called and told me not to come, they (1/11 government) will kill you. I didn't care.”