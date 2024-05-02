Thursday, May 02, 2024

Home Minister: Govt plans to build open jail in Cox's Bazar’s Ukhiya

  • 160 acres of land have been acquired, says minister 
  • The open jail to follow the model of Malaysia's Community Rehabilitation Program

 

File image of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 May 2024, 08:16 PM

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said the government has taken plan to build open jail in Bangladesh like those in the developed countries.

He said this in reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran elected from Noakhali-3.

The home minister said that 160 acres of land has been acquired in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar district for the construction of an open jail following the model of Malaysia's Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP).

“The construction of the open jail will start soon,” he said.

In response to the question of Nizam Uddin Hazari, another MP from Feni-2, the Home Minister said that 83,577 posts have been increased in the Bangladesh Police in the past three terms of the current government in order to modernize the Bangladesh Police Force.

“Recruitment of manpower to these posts has been ensured through a transparent and corruption-free process,” he said.

The minister said that the process of adding two sophisticated helicopters is underway to prevent criminal activities and conduct operations and transform the Bangladesh Police into a three-dimensional force.

He said that to make the police a smart force, various types of modern firearms are being given to them.

For example, the home minister said that 7.62 mm rifles are currently being used instead of the previous .303 rifles.

Also, policemen are being supplied with necessary ammunition including a 7.62/9 mm pistol, 9 mm SMG, .45 inch SMG, 12 bore shotgun, 38 mm tear gas, gas gun/launcher.

In response to the question of MP Mahbubur Rahman from Chittagong-1, he said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been equipped with modern weapons, vehicles, aircraft and watercraft.

State-of-the-art weapons including 40 ALCOTAN, 12 ATGW, 132 Sniper Rifles, 3 AAMG, 28 APC Amors have been added to BGB.

The vehicles include 259 ATVs, 10 Riot Control Vehicles (RCV), 40 Armored Personal Carrier (APC), among others.

Three helicopters were also included in BGB.

Among the vessels, there are 87 speed boats, 12 high-speed engine boats, 4 air boats, 1 logistics ship, 5 pontoons, 25 motor launches, 4 petrol boats, 15 rescue boats, and 2 water carrier vessels.

In response to the question of  MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2, he said, for the first time in the country, seven grams of black cocaine was recovered by the Department of Narcotics Control on December 11, 2023.

Topics:

JailBangladesh ParliamentHome Minister Asaduzzaman
