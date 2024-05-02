Second session of 12th Parliament begins

The 12th Parliament went into its second session at 5:04pm on Thursday.

Prior to this, the Business Advisory Committee met at 4pm to determine the session's duration and agenda.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the committee meeting, setting the stage for parliamentary proceedings.

According to sources at the Parliament Secretariat, this session is expected to be brief.

The decision to convene the session was made by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on April 15, utilizing his constitutional powers.

The initial session of the 12th Parliament, which began on January 30, concluded on March 5 after 22 working days.