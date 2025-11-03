Son kills father on prayer rug in Pabna; 3 cops injured during detention

A man was hacked to death allegedly by his drug-addicted son while he was offering prayers at their home in Puran Bhadurdangi village of Chartarapur union under Pabna Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Pramanik, 60, son of late Entaj Pramanik of the same area.

Police detained the accused, Mostafa Pramanik, 30, from the scene soon after the incident.

During the detention, Mostafa attacked police personnel, leaving three sub-inspectors — Abu Bakar Siddique, Ziaur Rahman and Abu Raihan — injured.

SI Ziaur Rahman was admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, while the other two were given primary treatment.

According to police and locals, Nizam returned home after selling milk in the market and began offering his Isha prayers after dinner. While he was praying, Mostafa reportedly locked the door from inside and attacked him with a knife, killing him on the spot.

When family members realised something was wrong, they broke the door open and found Nizam lying in a pool of blood. Locals informed police, who recovered the body and detained the accused.

Mizanur Rahman, another son of the deceased, said: “He hacked my father to death while he was praying. He had previously tried to kill me as well. He frequently tortured my father and the rest of us for drug money. Whenever we refused to give him money, he would vandalize the house. I demand that justice be served and that this murder be properly punished.”

Pabna Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdus Salam said that additional police personnel have been deployed in the area.

“Legal action will be taken following a thorough investigation,” he added.