Rangpur journalists call for acceptance of 21-point demands

Journalists’ leaders in Rangpur have called for immediate acceptance and implementation of their 21-point demands, including financial and workplace security and the establishment of a free media.

They made the call from an hour-long human chain organized by the Rangpur Union of Journalists (RpUJ) at the Press Club premises in the city on Saturday.

More than 200 media workers from eight upazilas and Rangpur metropolis participated in the event, drenched in rain.

RpUJ President Salequzzaman Salek presided over the event, moderated by its General Secretary Sarkar Mazharul Mannan.

Leaders of Rangpur Press Club, City Press Club, Reporters’ Club, Reporters’ Unity, Bangladesh Photo Journalists’ Association, Television Camera Journalists’ Association, Begum Rokeya University Journalists’ Association, Online Journalists’ Association, National Journalists’ Association and various press clubs and journalists’ organizations of Rangpur metropolis, Sadar, Gangachara, Pirgachha, Kawnia, Taraganj, Badarganj, Mithapukur and Pirganj upazilas expressed solidarity in the human chain program.

At the time, journalists’ leaders said that the 21-point demands, including the implementation of the “No Wage Board, No Media” policy for financial and workplace security and the establishment of an independent media, the setting of a minimum salary of journalists at Tk35,000, must be implemented immediately.

The demands also include - implementation of the ninth wage board for print, electronic and online media and formation of the tenth wage board, formulation of a journalist protection policy, setting of a two-day weekly holiday for journalists, trial of the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi, abolition of all anti-liberation laws of the media, establishment of a separate labor court to recover the fair dues of journalists according to the law, formation of a common wage board for newspapers, online, television, radio and multimedia, and the reduction of high corporate tax rate imposed on newspapers from 27.5%.

Former convener of the Rangpur District Committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Imran Hossain, Red July President and NCP leader Sheikh Rezwan, among others, expressed solidarity in the program.

The journalists’ leaders cautioned that if these demands are not met, journalists will hold a Long March to the Jamuna program if necessary. Journalists from Rangpur will participate in that program.

Journalists from various print, electronic, online and multimedia outlets working in Rangpur participated in the human chain.