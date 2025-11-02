Bridge approach collapse severs communication for 300,000 in Bogra

The approach road to a bridge on the Sujaitpur–Baluahat road in Sonatala upazila of Bogra collapsed several years ago under pressure from flood water, severing communication for more than 300,000 people in 15 unions of the district.

Locals said vehicular movement has been severely disrupted on the road as the approach to a bridge remains without soil.

Frequent accidents occur at night, and locals fear a major mishap if the situation continues.

They have urged the authorities to take immediate action to fill the approach and restore safe movement.

According to local sources, the two-kilometre Sujaitpur–Baluahat road under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has three bridges.

One of them, located at Sujaitpur, lost the soil on its approach after being washed away by flood and rainwater several years ago. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have taken no steps to repair it.

Residents, including Mizanur Rahman, Sirajul Haque, and Montezar Rahman, said the road serves as a vital communication link for more than three lakh people from 15 unions across Sonatala, Gabtali, Shibganj, and Sariakandi upazilas in Bogra, as well as Saghata upazila in Gaibandha.

Around 85% of the local population depends on agriculture, and farmers use this road to transport their produce to district markets and other parts of the country. Due to the damaged bridge approach, vehicles cannot pass smoothly, forcing people to take a detour of 5–6 kilometres, resulting in both time loss and higher transport costs.

Locals expressed frustration that, despite informing the LGED multiple times, no visible progress has been made.

Sonatala Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Zakir Hossain Belal described the road as highly important and urged immediate intervention to relieve public suffering.

Upazila Engineer Atiqur Rahman Talukder assured that soil-filling work on the damaged bridge approach would begin very soon.