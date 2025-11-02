Khulna–Mongla railway underused despite huge investment

The Khulna–Mongla railway, built to transform southwestern Bangladesh’s connectivity and boost Mongla Port’s competitiveness, remains underused more than a year after completion — with only one commuter train in service and freight operations yet to begin.

The 91km line, constructed at a cost of Tk4,261 crore with Indian assistance, was expected to enable cost-effective transport of goods between Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Instead, the line lies largely idle, prompting economists and business leaders to question the project’s planning and coordination.

Railway data show that only 15 freight trains operated between February and June this year, generating around Tk1.7 crore in revenue — triple what passenger services earned over two years.

Yet, no freight service has run since June. Acting Station Master of Mongla, SM Monir Ahmed, said: “Freight wagons are ready. Revenue potential is high, but approvals and coordination issues delay operations.”

The railway, launched in 2010, faced years of delays and cost escalation — from Tk1,721 crore to Tk4,261 crore.

Built by India’s Larsen & Toubro and Ircon under a line of credit worth Rs3,300 crore, it includes a 5.13km bridge over the Rupsha River, 107 smaller bridges, nine underpasses, and 11 stations.

It was inaugurated virtually on November 1, 2023, by Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi, who called it a milestone for regional trade.

However, since then, freight operations have stalled amid limited port imports, bureaucratic delays, and inadequate handling facilities at Mongla.

Local traders say poor coordination between the port and the railway has crippled the line’s potential.

“We have infrastructure but no synchronization,” said Md Shazzadul Islam, owner of Zain Trade International.

“Port inefficiencies, from crane shortages to slow clearance, discourage importers. Unless addressed, this rail line will remain a symbol of wasted investment.”

Railway officials insist they are ready.

“Engines and wagons are available,” said West Zone General Manager Farid Ahmed.

“Once import volume rises, regular freight trains will start.”

Mongla Port’s Traffic Director, Md Kamal Hossain, said expansion and modernization efforts are underway, adding that new incentives for importers are being considered.

Economists argue that time is running out.

“The Khulna–Mongla line could anchor the southwest’s industrial growth,” said Professor Anwarul Kadir.

“But idle infrastructure means rising loan costs and lost opportunity. Coordination between the port, railway, and trade sectors must be fixed immediately.”

Built to link Mongla Port with the Trans-Asian Railway corridor, the project was envisioned as a regional trade gateway.

For now, however, it stands as an expensive reminder of Bangladesh’s struggle to turn infrastructure investment into operational success.