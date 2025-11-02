Rangpur farmers to produce record 23.08-lakh tons Boro rice

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a record target of producing 23,08,712 tons of clean Boro rice (34,63,068 tons of paddy) from 5,09,095 hectares of land for Rangpur agriculture this season.

Additional Director of DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md Sirajul Islam said that extensive steps will be taken to help farmers succeed in the intensive Boro rice cultivation program to further increase rice production in the current Rabi season.

Farmers will produce 11,13,907 tons of hybrid variety Boro rice from 2,30,316 hectares of land, 11,75,866 tons of high-yielding variety rice from 2,77,753 hectares and 1,939 tons of local variety Boro rice from 1,025 hectares of land.

However, enthusiastic farmers are expected to bring more land under Boro rice cultivation this time as the interim government will provide them with special support and ensure proper cultivation of the major cereal crop.

Currently, farmers are busy harvesting Aman paddy and sowing seeds of Rabi crops like potato, maize, mustard and winter vegetables in the same cropland. They will prepare seedbeds of early Boro rice varieties from next month.

Early planting of Boro rice seedlings in lowland and riverine char areas will begin from mid-December to complete the harvest before the next monsoon, so that the crops in these areas are not submerged by early rains.

Agriculturist Sirajul Islam said: "However, the planting process of Boro rice seedlings on the mainland will gain full momentum from mid-January."

After completing the Aman rice harvest in mid-December, farmers from the five districts (Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat) of the region are expected to devote their full efforts to make the intensive Boro rice cultivation program a success.

The DAE, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), Rural Electrification Board and commercial banks will assist farmers in Boro rice farming.

The authorities concerned will ensure the smooth supply of quality seeds of Boro rice, fertilisers and power to farmers for smooth cultivation of Boro rice.

In addition, field-level DAE officers will provide necessary support and latest technology to farmers for successful Boro rice cultivation to increase rice production to ensure food security despite the adverse effects of climate change.

Independent Medal 2018 winner (food security) Agriculturist Dr Md Abdul Mazid suggested farmers complete transplantation of Boro rice seedlings in their croplands by February 15 next to get the maximum yield of the crop.

He also advised farmers on the large-scale adoption of the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) irrigation method and ensuring proper agronomic management to get maximum Boro rice yield at reduced cost, saving huge underground water and fuel costs for irrigation.

Farmers Isahaque Ali, Faruk Rahman, Abul Kalam, Mazharul Islam and Jamir Uddin of different villages in Rangpur Sadar upazila said they are expecting to bring more land under Boro rice cultivation this season.

Manik Mia, a farmer from Darshona village in Rangpur Sadar, said he is planning to cultivate Boro rice on his five acres of land this season as well, like last season.