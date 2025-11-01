Sunday, November 02, 2025

Police arrest man over wife’s murder in Tangail

Golapi Begum went missing on October 23 from her father’s home on Bawar Road

Tangail man arrested in wife’s murder case. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 09:57 PM

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife, Golapi Begum, in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail.

Abdul Kader Mia was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon from his father-in-law Bishu Mia’s house.

Golapi Begum went missing on October 23 from her father’s home on Bawar Road. Three days later, on October 26, police recovered her partially decomposed body—with her legs tied—from the Barokhali canal. Following the discovery, her father filed a murder case against unidentified suspects.

Golapi was the daughter of Bishu Mia and the wife of Abdul Kader Mia of Postkamuri Dokkhin Para. Mirzapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Rashedul Islam said Kader was arrested on suspicion and sent to court, which sought a seven-day remand.

Topics:

DeathMissingTangail
